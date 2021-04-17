UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 413 new cases, no new deaths Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reported 413 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, April 17.

There are zero new deaths.

A total of 392,509 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,486,282 Utahns have been tested. This is an increase of 7,575 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,468,195 total tests, an increase of 16,685 since yesterday.

In total, 1,880,269 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 27,809 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 394 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.8%.

There are 140 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,901.

Officials report 2,164 total deaths, which is the same as yesterday.

﻿ Yesterday Today Total Utahns testing positive 392,096 392,509 Total people tested 2,478,707 2,486,282 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,164 2,164 Vaccines administered 1,852,460 1,880,269 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 148 140 Total hospitalizations 15,879 15,901

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of April 15