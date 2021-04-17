WASATCH FRONT NEWS: Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, and Wasatch counties

UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 413 new cases, no new deaths Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reported 413 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, April 17.

There are zero new deaths.

A total of 392,509 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,486,282 Utahns have been tested. This is an increase of 7,575 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,468,195 total tests, an increase of 16,685 since yesterday.

In total, 1,880,269 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 27,809 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 394 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.8%.

There are 140 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,901. 

Officials report 2,164 total deaths, which is the same as yesterday.

﻿YesterdayToday
Total Utahns testing positive392,096392,509
Total people tested2,478,7072,486,282
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,1642,164
Vaccines administered1,852,4601,880,269
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19148140
Total hospitalizations15,87915,901

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of April 15
Image

