UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 412 new cases, 1 death Sunday

Coronavirus Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(ABC4) – On Sunday, March 7, the Utah Department of Health is reporting 412 new coronavirus cases.

There is one new reported death.

A total of 374,850 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,248,121 people have been tested, an increase of 4,427.

Vaccine in Utah: Am I eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine?

UDOH reports 3,912,298 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 8,818 since yesterday.

The state reports 855,663 total vaccines administered which is 12,631 more than yesterday.

Imagine Dragons singer calls on BYU to ‘celebrate your LGBTQ students’

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 9.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.4%. 

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 519 per day. 

Use of deadly force not justified in March 2020 Unified Police shooting

There are 191 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,891. 

Officials report 1,976 total deaths.

  • Male, between 45-64, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death
﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive373,868374,850
Total people tested2,236,6422,248,121
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah1,9701,976
Vaccines administered816,934855,663
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19203191
Total hospitalizations14,84114,891

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Image

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts