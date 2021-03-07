UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 412 new cases, 1 death Sunday

(ABC4) – On Sunday, March 7, the Utah Department of Health is reporting 412 new coronavirus cases.

There is one new reported death.

A total of 374,850 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,248,121 people have been tested, an increase of 4,427.

Vaccine in Utah: Am I eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccine?

UDOH reports 3,912,298 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 8,818 since yesterday.

The state reports 855,663 total vaccines administered which is 12,631 more than yesterday.

Imagine Dragons singer calls on BYU to ‘celebrate your LGBTQ students’

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 9.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.4%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 519 per day.

Use of deadly force not justified in March 2020 Unified Police shooting

There are 191 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,891.

Officials report 1,976 total deaths.

Male, between 45-64, Cache County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 373,868 374,850 Total people tested 2,236,642 2,248,121 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 1,970 1,976 Vaccines administered 816,934 855,663 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 203 191 Total hospitalizations 14,841 14,891

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.