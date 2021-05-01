UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 410 new cases, 1 death Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 410 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, May 1.

There is one new virus-related death.

A total of 397,733 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,563,649 Utahns have been tested. This is an increase of 6,281 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,655,323 total tests. This is an increase of 13,884 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,165,841 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 19,064 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 371 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.5%.

There are 138 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,204.

Officials report 2,203 total deaths.

Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Yesterday Today Total Utahns testing positive 397,323 397,733 Total people tested 2,557,368 2,563,649 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,202 2,203 Vaccines administered 2,146,777 2,165,841 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 145 138 Total hospitalizations 16,174 16,204

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

