UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 396 new cases, 6 deaths Sunday

(ABC4) – On Sunday, March 14, the Utah Department of Health is reporting 396 new coronavirus cases.

There are 6 newly reported deaths.

A total of 378,379 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,2859,803 people have been tested, an increase of 4,089.

UDOH reports 4,007,693 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 7,397 since yesterday.

The state reports 1,009,029 total vaccines administered which is 15,861 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.12%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 507 per day.

There are 167 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 15,104.

Officials report 2,027 total deaths.

Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized

Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized

Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Transmission index as of March 11, 2021