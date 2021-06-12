UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 357 new cases, four deaths, Saturday

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 357 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, June 12.

There are four new virus-related deaths.

A total of 409,364 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health detail that 2,736,346 people tested. This is an increase of 4,431 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 5,004,104 total tests. This is an increase of 7,966 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,728,455 total vaccines administered which is 14,659 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 280 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of  “people over people” is 7.0%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.5%. 

There are 164 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,079

UDOH is reporting 2,323 total deaths.

  • Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
﻿YesterdayToday
Total Utahns testing positive409,007409,364
Total people tested2,731,9152,736,346 
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,3192,323 
Vaccines administered2,713,7962,728,455
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19157164
Total hospitalizations17,06017,079
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of June 9
Image

