UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 357 new cases, four deaths, Saturday

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 357 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, June 12.
There are four new virus-related deaths.
A total of 409,364 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health detail that 2,736,346 people tested. This is an increase of 4,431 people tested since yesterday.
UDOH reports a total of 5,004,104 total tests. This is an increase of 7,966 tests since yesterday.
In total, 2,728,455 total vaccines administered which is 14,659 more than yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 280 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.0%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.5%.
There are 164 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,079
UDOH is reporting 2,323 total deaths.
- Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
|
|Yesterday
|Today
|Total Utahns testing positive
|409,007
|409,364
|Total people tested
|2,731,915
|2,736,346
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,319
|2,323
|Vaccines administered
|2,713,796
|2,728,455
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|157
|164
|Total hospitalizations
|17,060
|17,079