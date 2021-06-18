UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 325 new cases, 2 deaths Friday

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 325 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, June 18.

There are two new virus-related deaths.

A total of 411,071 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,755,326 people tested. This is an increase of 3,458 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 5,037,327 total tests. This is an increase of 6,325 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,775,154 total vaccines administered which is 7,187 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 296 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of  “people over people” is 7.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.9%. 

There are 170 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,232. 

UDOH is reporting 2,324 total deaths.

  • Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  • Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
﻿YesterdayToday
Total Utahns testing positive 410,746411,071 
Total people tested2,751,8682,755,326
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,3242,326
Vaccines administered2,767,9672,775,154
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19173170
Total hospitalizations17,20417,232
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of June 17
Image

