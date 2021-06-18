UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 325 new cases, 2 deaths Friday

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 325 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, June 18.
There are two new virus-related deaths.
A total of 411,071 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,755,326 people tested. This is an increase of 3,458 people tested since yesterday.
UDOH reports a total of 5,037,327 total tests. This is an increase of 6,325 tests since yesterday.
In total, 2,775,154 total vaccines administered which is 7,187 more than yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 296 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.9%.
There are 170 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,232.
UDOH is reporting 2,324 total deaths.
- Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
|
|Yesterday
|Today
|Total Utahns testing positive
|410,746
|411,071
|Total people tested
|2,751,868
|2,755,326
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,324
|2,326
|Vaccines administered
|2,767,967
|2,775,154
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|173
|170
|Total hospitalizations
|17,204
|17,232