UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 320 new cases, 2 deaths Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 320 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, May 15.

There are two new virus-related death, which occurred prior to May 14.

A total of 402,325 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,634,166 people tested. This is an increase of 4,915 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,806,129 total tests. This is an increase of 11,326 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,394,234 total vaccines administered which is 21,318 more than yesterday. In total, 34.2% of all Utahns are fully vaccinated.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 316 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.6%.

There are 145 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,504.

Officials report 2,258 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized

Female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

﻿ Yesterday Today Total Utahns testing positive 402,005 402,325 Total people tested 2,629,251 2,634,166 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,256 2,258 Vaccines administered 2,372,916 2,394,234 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 147 145 Total hospitalizations 16,492 16,504

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of May 13