UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 306 new cases, no new deaths Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 306 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, June 5.
There are no new virus-related deaths.
A total of 407,419 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
A total of 2,710,029 people have been tested for COVID-19. This is an increase of 3,895 people tested since yesterday.
In total, 2,635,472 total vaccines administered which is 12,574 more than yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 225 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.8%.
There are 140 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,927.
UDOH is reporting 2,311 total deaths.
|
|Yesterday
|Today
|Total Utahns testing positive
|407,113
|407,419
|Total people tested
|2,706,134
|2,710,029
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,311
|2,311
|Vaccines administered
|2,622,898
|2,635,472
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|147
|140
|Total hospitalizations
|16,914
|16,927
The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.
