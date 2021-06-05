UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 306 new cases, no new deaths Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 306 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, June 5.

There are no new virus-related deaths.

A total of 407,419 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,710,029 people have been tested for COVID-19. This is an increase of 3,895 people tested since yesterday.

In total, 2,635,472 total vaccines administered which is 12,574 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 225 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.8%.

There are 140 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,927.

UDOH is reporting 2,311 total deaths.

﻿ Yesterday Today Total Utahns testing positive 407,113 407,419 Total people tested 2,706,134 2,710,029 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,311 2,311 Vaccines administered 2,622,898 2,635,472 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 147 140 Total hospitalizations 16,914 16,927

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of June 3