UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 30 new virus-related deaths added one year after first case reported in U.S.

(ABC4) – On Thursday, January 20, the Utah Department of Health reports a total of 2,089 new coronavirus cases since Wednesday.

There are 30 new deaths. UDOH explains “3 of the 30 deaths being reported today occurred prior to December 31, 2020. The Office of the Medical Examiner conducts thorough investigations of all potential COVID-related deaths, these investigations can take several weeks to complete.”

A total of 330,469 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 1,935,579 people tested. This is an increase of 12,793 people tested since yesterday.

The state reports 193,777 vaccines administered, up 12,608 from yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 1,829 per day. The rolling 7-day average for the percent of positive laboratory tests is 19%.

There are 529 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 12,803.

Officials report 1,547 total deaths.

Female, between 65-84, Beaver County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Cache County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Garfield County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, SaLt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, San Juan County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.