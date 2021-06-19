UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 290 new cases, 2 deaths Saturday

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 290 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, June 19.

There are two new virus-related deaths.

A total of 411,361 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,758,512 people tested. This is an increase of 3,186 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 5,042,945 total tests. This is an increase of 5,618 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,782,173 total vaccines administered which is 7,019 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 286 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 5.0%.

There are 168 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,259.

UDOH is reporting 2,328 total deaths.

Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death

