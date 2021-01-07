UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 29 more Utahns die as over 4,500 new cases reported

(ABC4) – On Thursday, January 7, the Utah Department of Health reported a total of 4,597 coronavirus cases since Wednesday.

There are 29 new deaths.

A total of 297,317 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 1,790,189 people tested. This is an increase of 15,554 people tested since yesterday.

The state reports 68,030 vaccines administered.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 2,952 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 32.17%.

There are 537 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 11,578.

Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,359 total deaths.

Male, between 45-64, Cache County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 25-44, Iron County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Wasatch County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 297,317 292,720 (+4,597) Total Utahns tested 1,790,189 1,774,635 (+15,554) COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 1,359 1,330 (+29) Vaccines administered 68,030 60,462 (+7,568) Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 537 525 (+12) Total hospitalizations 11,578 11,463 (+115)

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.