UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 29 more Utahns die as over 4,500 new cases reported

Coronavirus Updates

(ABC4) – On Thursday, January 7, the Utah Department of Health reported a total of 4,597 coronavirus cases since Wednesday. 

There are 29 new deaths.

A total of 297,317 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 1,790,189 people tested. This is an increase of 15,554 people tested since yesterday.

The state reports 68,030 vaccines administered.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 2,952 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 32.17%. 

There are 537 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 11,578.

Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,359 total deaths.

  1. Male, between 45-64, Cache County resident, long-term care facility resident
  2. Female, older than 85, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
  3. Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident 
  4. Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
  7. Female, between 25-44, Iron County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, between 65-84, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  10. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  11. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  12. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  13. Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  14. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  15. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  16. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  17. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  18. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  19. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  20. Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  21. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
  22. Female, older than 85, Wasatch County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  23. Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  24. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  25. Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident
  26. Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  27. Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  28. Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  29. Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive297,317292,720 (+4,597)
Total Utahns tested1,790,1891,774,635 (+15,554)
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah1,3591,330 (+29)
Vaccines administered68,03060,462 (+7,568)
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19537525 (+12)
Total hospitalizations11,57811,463 (+115)
The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders. 

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.

