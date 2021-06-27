UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 282 new cases, 8 deaths Sunday

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 282 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, June 27.
There are eight new virus-related deaths.
A total of 413,950 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,784,871 people tested. This is an increase of 2,574 people tested since yesterday.
UDOH reports a total of 5,083,161 total tests. This is an increase of 3,673 tests since yesterday.
In total, 2,843,946 vaccines have been administered which is 5,759 more than yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 335 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 9.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.2%.
There are 215 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,436.
UDOH is reporting 2,363 total deaths, which is eight more than yesterday. Seven of which occurred prior to 5/27/2021.
|
|Yesterday
|Today
|Total Utahns testing positive
|413,668
|413,950
|Total people tested
|2,782,297
|2,784,871
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,355
|2,363
|Vaccines administered
|2,838,187
|2,843,946
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|201
|215
|Total hospitalizations
|17,418
|17,436