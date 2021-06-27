UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 282 new cases, 8 deaths Sunday

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 282 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, June 27.

There are eight new virus-related deaths.

A total of 413,950 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,784,871 people tested. This is an increase of 2,574 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 5,083,161 total tests. This is an increase of 3,673 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,843,946 vaccines have been administered which is 5,759 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 335 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 9.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.2%. 

There are 215 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,436.

UDOH is reporting 2,363 total deaths, which is eight more than yesterday. Seven of which occurred prior to 5/27/2021.

﻿YesterdayToday
Total Utahns testing positive413,668413,950
Total people tested2,782,2972,784,871
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,3552,363
Vaccines administered2,838,1872,843,946
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19201215
Total hospitalizations17,41817,436
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of June 25
This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is Utah_Counties_6-24.png

