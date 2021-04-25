WASATCH FRONT NEWS: Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, and Wasatch counties

UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 281 new cases, 2 deaths Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 281 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, April 25.

There are two new virus-related deaths.

A total of 395,431 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,530,491 Utahns have been tested. This is an increase of 4,096 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,578,240 total tests. This is an increase of 6,899 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,039,298  vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 7,518 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 383 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3%. 

There are 157 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,061. 

Officials report 2,182 total deaths.

  • Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized
  • Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized
﻿YesterdayToday
Total Utahns testing positive395,150395,431
Total people tested2,526,3952,530,491
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,1802,182
Vaccines administered2,031,7802,039,298
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19152157
Total hospitalizations16,04616,061

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of April 22
