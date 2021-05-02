UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 279 new cases, 1 death Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 279 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, May 2.

There is one new virus-related death.

A total of 398,012 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,567,778 people tested. This is an increase of 4,129 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,662,527 total tests. This is an increase of 7,204 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,174,205 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 8,364 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 371 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.6%.

There are 137 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,220.

Officials report 2,203 total deaths.

Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 398,012 397,733 Total people tested 2,567,778 2,563,649 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,203 Vaccines administered 2,174,205 2,165,841 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 137 138 Total hospitalizations 16,220 16,204

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of April 27