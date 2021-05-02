WASATCH FRONT NEWS: Salt Lake, Summit, Tooele, Utah, and Wasatch counties

SOUTHERN UTAH NEWS: Beaver, Garfield, Iron, Kane, Piute, San Juan, Washington, and Wayne counties

UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 279 new cases, 1 death Sunday

Coronavirus Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 279 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, May 2.

There is one new virus-related death.

A total of 398,012 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,567,778 people tested. This is an increase of 4,129 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,662,527 total tests. This is an increase of 7,204 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,174,205 vaccines have been administered in Utah, an increase of 8,364 since yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 371 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.6%. 

There are 137 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,220. 

Officials report 2,203 total deaths.

  • Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive398,012397,733
Total people tested2,567,7782,563,649
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,203
Vaccines administered2,174,2052,165,841
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19137138
Total hospitalizations16,22016,204

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of April 27
Image

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 NFL Draft Coverage

More NFL Draft