UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 262 new cases, 1 death Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 262 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, May 22.

There is one new virus-related death.

A total of 404,246 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,662,088 people tested. This is an increase of 3,957 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,866,046 total tests. This is an increase of 8,918 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,499,847 total vaccines administered which is 17,043 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 276 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%.

There are 126 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,652.

Officials report 2,290 total deaths.

Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized

﻿ Yesterday Today Total Utahns testing positive 403,984 404,246 Total people tested 2,658,131 2,662,088 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,289 2,290 Vaccines administered 2,482,804 2,499,847 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 136 126 Total hospitalizations 16,638 16,652

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of May 20