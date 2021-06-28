UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 254 new cases, 2 deaths Monday

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 254 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, June 28.
There are two new virus-related deaths.
A total of 414,204 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,786,992 people tested. This is an increase of 2,121 people tested since yesterday.
UDOH reports a total of 5,090,097 total tests. This is an increase of 6,936 tests since yesterday.
In total, 2,846,668 total vaccines administered which is 2,722 more than yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 348 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 9.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.4%.
There are 220 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,453.
UDOH is reporting 2,365 total deaths.
|
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|414,204
|413,950
|Total people tested
|2,786,992
|2,784,871
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,365
|2,363
|Vaccines administered
|2,846,668
|2,843,946
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|220
|215
|Total hospitalizations
|17,453
|17,436