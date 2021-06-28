UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 254 new cases, 2 deaths Monday

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 254 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, June 28.

There are two new virus-related deaths.

A total of 414,204 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,786,992 people tested. This is an increase of 2,121 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 5,090,097 total tests. This is an increase of 6,936 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,846,668 total vaccines administered which is 2,722 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 348 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 9.6%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 6.4%.

There are 220 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,453.

UDOH is reporting 2,365 total deaths.

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 414,204 413,950 Total people tested 2,786,992 2,784,871 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,365 2,363 Vaccines administered 2,846,668 2,843,946 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 220 215 Total hospitalizations 17,453 17,436

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of June 25