UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 249 new cases, 2 deaths Sunday

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 249 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, June 20.
There are two new virus-related deaths.
A total of 411,610 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,761,298 people tested. This is an increase of 2,786 people tested since yesterday.
UDOH reports a total of 5,047,037 total tests. This is an increase of 4,092 tests since yesterday.
In total, 2,790,287 total vaccines administered which is 8,114 more than yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 294 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 5.3%.
There are 157 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,271.
UDOH is reporting 2,330 total deaths
- Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
|
|Yesterday
|Today
|Total Utahns testing positive
|411,361
|411,610
|Total people tested
|2,758,512
|2,761,298
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,328
|2,330
|Vaccines administered
|2,782,173
|2,790,287
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|168
|157
|Total hospitalizations
|17,259
|17,271