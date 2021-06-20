UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 249 new cases, 2 deaths Sunday

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 249 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, June 20.

There are two new virus-related deaths.

A total of 411,610 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,761,298 people tested. This is an increase of 2,786 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 5,047,037 total tests. This is an increase of 4,092 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,790,287 total vaccines administered which is 8,114 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 294 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 8.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 5.3%.

There are 157 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,271.

UDOH is reporting 2,330 total deaths

Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Yesterday Today Total Utahns testing positive 411,361 411,610 Total people tested 2,758,512 2,761,298 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,328 2,330 Vaccines administered 2,782,173 2,790,287 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 168 157 Total hospitalizations 17,259 17,271

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of June 17