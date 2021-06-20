UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 249 new cases, 2 deaths Sunday

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 249 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, June 20.

There are two new virus-related deaths.

A total of 411,610 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,761,298 people tested. This is an increase of 2,786 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 5,047,037 total tests. This is an increase of 4,092 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,790,287 total vaccines administered which is 8,114 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 294 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of  “people over people” is 8.1%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 5.3%. 

There are 157 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,271. 

UDOH is reporting 2,330 total deaths

  • Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  • Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
﻿YesterdayToday
Total Utahns testing positive411,361411,610 
Total people tested2,758,5122,761,298
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,3282,330
Vaccines administered2,782,1732,790,287
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19168157
Total hospitalizations17,25917,271
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of June 17
Image

