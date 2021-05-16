UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 242 new cases, no deaths Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 242 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, May 16.

There are no new virus-related deaths.

A total of 402,567 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,637,780 people tested. This is an increase of 3,614 people tested since yesterday..

UDOH reports 4,812,730 total tests. This is an increase of 6,601 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,407,851 total vaccines administered which is 13,617 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 317 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.5%.

There are 153 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,519.

Officials report 2,258 total deaths, the same as yesterday.

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 402,567 402,325 Total people tested 2,637,780 2,634,166 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,258 2,258 Vaccines administered 2,407,851 2,394,234 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 153 145 Total hospitalizations 16,519 16,504

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

