UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 1,994 new cases, 7 new deaths, Sunday

(ABC4) – On Sunday, December 20, the Utah Department of Health reported a daily total of 1,994 additional cases of COVID-19 and 7 more deaths. A total of 250,964 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 1,642,559 people tested to date. This is an increase of 8,663 people tested from yesterday.

Utah is currently in Phase 1 of vaccine distribution. The state reports that 16,575 vaccines shipped and 3,648 vaccines have been administered.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 2,442. The rolling 7-day average of positive laboratory tests is 22.76%.

There are 557 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 10,039.

Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,155 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Morgan County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 45-64, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

The state of Utah has defined its new transmission index guidance system:

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.