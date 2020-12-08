Utah Coronavirus: 2,333 new COVID-19 cases, 23 new deaths reported Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – On Tuesday, December 8, the Utah Department of Health reported a daily total of 2,333 additional cases of COVID-19 and 23 new deaths.
The state reported 1,512,808 people tested to date. This is an increase of 9,906 people tested from yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is per day 3,101. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 27.0%
There are 579 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 9,003.
Utah Department of Health is reporting 972 total deaths.
- Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Sevier County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 44-65, San Juan County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
COVID-19 Transmission Index:
The state of Utah has defined its new transmission index guidance system:
The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders. Rudy Giuliani tests positive for COVID-19
The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.
Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.
