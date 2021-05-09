UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 232 new cases, one death Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 232 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, May 9.

There is one new virus-related death.

A total of 400,352 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,603,551 people tested. This is an increase of 3,558 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,738,232 total tests. This is an increase of 6,510 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,307,037 vaccines administered which is 22,730 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 336 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.4%.

There are 139 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,361.

Officials report 2,224 total deaths, which is the same as yesterday.

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 400,352 400,120 Total people tested 2,603,551 2,599,993 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,224 2,223 Vaccines administered 2,307,037 2,284,307 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 139 139 Total hospitalizations 16,361 16,340

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of May 6