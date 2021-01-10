UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 2,276 new cases, 2 deaths Sunday

(ABC4) – On Sunday, January 10, the Utah Department of Health reports a total of 2,276 new coronavirus cases since Saturday.

There are 2 new deaths.

A total of 305,999 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 1,826,385 people tested. This is an increase of 10,056 people tested since yesterday.

The state reports 102,809 vaccines administered.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 3,212 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 31.5%.

There are 541 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 11,866.

Officials report 1,392 total deaths.

Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.