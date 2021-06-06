UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 223 new cases, no deaths Sunday

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 223 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, June 6.

There are no new virus-related deaths.

A total of 407,642 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health detail that 2,713,252 people have been tested. This is an increase of 3,233 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 4,962,525 tests. This is an increase of 5,186 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,646,455 total vaccines administered which is 10,983 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 232 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of  “people over people” is 5.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.7%. 

There are 129 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,935.  

UDOH is reporting 2,311 total deaths.

﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive407,642407,419
Total people tested2,713,252 2,710,029
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,3112,311
Vaccines administered2,646,4552,635,472
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19129140
Total hospitalizations16,93516,927

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of June 3
Image

