UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 223 new cases, no deaths Sunday

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 223 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, June 6.
There are no new virus-related deaths.
A total of 407,642 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health detail that 2,713,252 people have been tested. This is an increase of 3,233 people tested since yesterday.
UDOH reports a total of 4,962,525 tests. This is an increase of 5,186 tests since yesterday.
In total, 2,646,455 total vaccines administered which is 10,983 more than yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 232 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 5.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.7%.
There are 129 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,935.
UDOH is reporting 2,311 total deaths.
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|407,642
|407,419
|Total people tested
|2,713,252
|2,710,029
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,311
|2,311
|Vaccines administered
|2,646,455
|2,635,472
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|129
|140
|Total hospitalizations
|16,935
|16,927
The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.
For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.