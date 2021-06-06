UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 223 new cases, no deaths Sunday

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 223 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, June 6.

There are no new virus-related deaths.

A total of 407,642 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health detail that 2,713,252 people have been tested. This is an increase of 3,233 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 4,962,525 tests. This is an increase of 5,186 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,646,455 total vaccines administered which is 10,983 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 232 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 5.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.7%.

There are 129 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,935.

UDOH is reporting 2,311 total deaths.

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 407,642 407,419 Total people tested 2,713,252 2,710,029 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,311 2,311 Vaccines administered 2,646,455 2,635,472 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 129 140 Total hospitalizations 16,935 16,927

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

