UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 2,150 new cases, 13 deaths Saturday

(ABC4) – On Saturday, January 16, the Utah Department of Health reports a total of 2,150 new coronavirus cases since Friday.

There are 13 new deaths.

A total of 322,252 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 1,895,061 people tested. This is an increase of 10,460 people tested since yesterday.

The state reports 152,509 vaccines administered, up 9,758 from yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 2,315 per day. The rolling 7-day average for the percent of positive laboratory tests is 24.7%.

There are 581 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 12,452.

“6 of the 13 deaths being reported today occurred prior to Dec. 26, 2020,” writes the Utah Department of Health. “The Office of the Medical Examiner conducts thorough investigations of all potential COVID-related deaths, these investigations can take several weeks to complete.”

Officials report 1,485 total deaths.

9 males: between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Garfield County resident, long-term care facility resident

4 females: older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident older than 85, Uintah County resident, long-term care facility resident between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident



The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.