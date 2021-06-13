UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 194 new cases, no deaths, Sunday

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 194 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, June 13.

There are no new virus-related deaths.

A total of 409,588 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health detail that 2,738,500 people have been tested. This is an increase of 2,154 people tested since yesterday

UDOH reports a total of 5,007,726 total tests. This is an increase of 3,621 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,734,788 total vaccines administered which is 6,333 more than yesterday

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 277 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of  “people over people” is 7.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.6%. 

There are 149 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,086. 

UDOH is reporting 2,323 total deaths.

﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive409,588409,364
Total people tested2,738,5002,736,346 
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,3232,323 
Vaccines administered2,734,7882,728,455
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19149164
Total hospitalizations17,08617,079
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of June 9
Image

