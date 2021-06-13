UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 194 new cases, no deaths, Sunday

UTAH (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 194 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, June 13.
There are no new virus-related deaths.
A total of 409,588 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health detail that 2,738,500 people have been tested. This is an increase of 2,154 people tested since yesterday
UDOH reports a total of 5,007,726 total tests. This is an increase of 3,621 tests since yesterday.
In total, 2,734,788 total vaccines administered which is 6,333 more than yesterday
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 277 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.2%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.6%.
There are 149 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 17,086.
UDOH is reporting 2,323 total deaths.
|
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|409,588
|409,364
|Total people tested
|2,738,500
|2,736,346
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,323
|2,323
|Vaccines administered
|2,734,788
|2,728,455
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|149
|164
|Total hospitalizations
|17,086
|17,079