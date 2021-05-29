UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 192 new cases, 4 deaths Saturday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 192 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, May 29.

There are 4 more virus-related deaths. Two of the deaths occurred before May 1, 2021.

A total of 405,851 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,687,015 people tested. This is an increase of 3,616 people tested since yesterday..

UDOH reports 4,917,341 total tests. This is an increase of 6,975 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,582,400 total vaccines administered which is 12,944 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 231 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.9%.

There are 143 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,793.

Officials report 2,301 total deaths.

Female, between 25-44, Iron County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, long-term care facility resident

﻿ Yesterday Today Total Utahns testing positive 405,659 405,851 Total people tested 2,683,399 2,687,015 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,297 2,301 Vaccines administered 2,569,456 2,582,400 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 147 143 Total hospitalizations 16,772 16,793

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of May 27