UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 1,819 new cases, 7 new deaths

(ABC4) – On Sunday, January 3, the Utah Department of Health reported a total of 1,819 cases since Saturday.

There are 7 new deaths.

A total of 283,473 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 1,745,705 people tested. This is an increase of 4,802 people tested since yesterday.

The state reports 47,382 vaccines administered.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 2,652 per day. The rolling 7-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 29.2%.

There are 486 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 11,159.

Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,301 total deaths.

Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

The state of Utah has defined its new transmission index guidance system:

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor's Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.