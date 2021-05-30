UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 176 new cases, zero new deaths Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health reports 192 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, May 30.

There are no new virus-related deaths.

A total of 406,027 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,689,687 people tested. This is an increase of 2,672 people tested since yesterday.

UDOH reports 4,921,427 total tests. This is an increase of 4,086 tests since yesterday.

In total, 2,590,715 total vaccines administered which is 8,315 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 224 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.9%. 

There are 129 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 16,805. 

2,301 total deaths, which is the same as yesterday. 

﻿TodayToday
Total Utahns testing positive406,027405,851
Total people tested2,689,6872,687,015
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,3012,301
Vaccines administered2,590,7152,582,400
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19129143
Total hospitalizations16,80516,793

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of May 27
Image

