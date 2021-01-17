UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 1,585 new cases, 8 deaths Sunday

(ABC4) – On Sunday, January 17, the Utah Department of Health reports a total of 1,585 new coronavirus cases since Saturday.

There are 8 new deaths.

A total of 323,837 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 1,902,260 people tested. This is an increase of 7,199 people tested since yesterday.

The state reports 157,170 vaccines administered, up 4,661 from yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 2,209 per day. The rolling 7-day average for the percent of positive laboratory tests is 22.6%.

There are 557 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 12,518.

Officials report 1,493 total deaths.

7 males: between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Carbon County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death older than 85, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

1 female: between 65-84, Iron County resident, long-term care facility resident



The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.