UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 1,516 new cases, 13 deaths Sunday

(ABC4) – On Sunday, January 24, the Utah Department of Health reports a total of 1,516 new coronavirus cases since Saturday.

There are 13 new deaths.

A total of 336,405 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 1,965,485 people tested. This is an increase of 7,331 people tested since yesterday.

The state reports 228,348 vaccines administered, up 6,073 from yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 1,794 per day. The rolling 7-day average for the percent of positive laboratory tests is 19.4%.

There are 461 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 13,016.

Officials report 1,595 total deaths.

4 of the 13 deaths being reported today occurred prior to December 31, 2020. The Office of the Medical Examiner conducts thorough investigations of all potential COVID-related deaths, these investigations can take several weeks to complete.

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 25-44, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, older than 85, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.