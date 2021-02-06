UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 1,211 new cases, 5 deaths Saturday

(ABC4) – On Saturday, February 6, the Utah Department of Health reports a total of 1,211 new coronavirus cases since Friday.

There are five new deaths.

A total of 353,700 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 2,070,190 total tests administered. This is an increase of 8,264 people tested since yesterday.

The state reports 404,085 vaccines administered, up 21,204 from yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 1,183 per day. The rolling 7-day average for the percent of positive laboratory tests is 16.2%.

There are 335 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 13,828.

Officials report 1,733 total deaths.

3 females older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized between 45-64, Tooele County resident, long-term care facility resident older than 85, Millard County resident, not hospitalized

2 males between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death between 65-84, Uintah County resident, hospitalized at time of death



The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.