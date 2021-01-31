UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 1,194 new cases, 2 deaths Sunday

(ABC4) – On Sunday, January 31, the Utah Department of Health reports a total of 1,194 new coronavirus cases.

There are 2 new deaths.

A total of 346,624 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state reported 2,024,647 total tests administered. This is an increase of 6,472 people tested since yesterday.

The state reports 310,692 vaccines administered, up 10,176 from yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests per day is 1,464 per day. The rolling 7-day average for the percent of positive laboratory tests is 16.9%.

There are 413 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 13,468.

Officials report 1,665 total deaths.

Female, older than 85, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

The COVID-19 Transmission Index is a balanced approach intended to protect communities. It represents the collaborative work of state and local public health officials, the Governor’s Office, legislative leaders, the hospital industry, and business leaders.

The transmission index clarifies the public health metrics used to determine which counties are placed in which transmission level. Counties will be placed in one of three transmission levels: High, Moderate, or Low. These levels correspond directly to case rates, positivity rates, and ICU utilization.

Data will be analyzed weekly; counties will be placed into a transmission level depending solely on what information their data shows. Changes from a lower level to a higher level may occur weekly. Changes from a higher level to a lower level may occur every 14 days at a minimum when thresholds are met.