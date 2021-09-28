UTAH CORONAVIRUS: 1,130 new cases, 13 more deaths reported

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 1,130 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, September 28. A total of 505,004 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of today’s new cases, 209 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 91 cases in children ages 5-10, 49 cases in children ages 11-13, and 69 cases in children ages 14-17.

There are 13 new virus-related deaths reported.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,433,153 people have been tested. This is an increase of 7,637.

UDOH reports a total of 6,173,175 total tests, an increase of 14,794 since yesterday.

UDOH is not releasing new vaccine data because of a database error.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 7.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 6.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at a 4.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 4.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,330 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.7%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.8%.

There are 581 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 22,017.

UDOH is reporting 2,905 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Emery County resident, unknown status Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Millard County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 505,004 503,874 Total people tested 3,433,153 3,425,516 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 2,905 2,892 Vaccines administered 3,430,386 3,430,386 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 581 586 Total hospitalizations 22,017 21,911

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Sept. 23