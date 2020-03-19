Utah Congressman Ben McAdams tests positive for coronavirus

UPDATE: The following statement was released on Congressman Ben McAdams’ health status:

“Friday evening, I experienced severe shortness of breath. I followed public health guidelines and called the COVID-19 hotline. I was instructed to go to the hospital and check in with the isolation unit to be seen by health care providers equipped to receive me. I was admitted and have been receiving oxygen as I struggled to maintain my blood oxygen at appropriate levels. I am now off oxygen and feeling relatively better and expect to be released as soon as the doctors determine it is appropriate. I’m very grateful to the skilled hospital medical staff for their efficient and effective treatment, as well as their preparations. My experience has shown me how critical it is to follow the advice of the CDC and the Utah Department of Health in order to stop the spread of this virus.”

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah congressman Ben McAdams announced he has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

McAdams reported he is safe and working from home under a self-quarantine.

“I’m doing my part as all Americans are doing to contain the spread of the virus and mitigate the coronavirus outbreak,” said McAdams in a prepared statement Wednesday evening.

McAdams said after returning from Washington, D.C. on Saturday he developed mild cold-like symptoms that eventually worsened. On Tuesday, his doctor suggested he get tested for the virus, and Wednesday he learned he tested positive.

“I urge Utahns to take this seriously and follow the health recommendations we’re getting from the CDC and other health experts so that we can recover from this public health threat.”

Read McAdams’ full statement below:

“On Saturday evening, after returning from Washington, D.C., I developed mild cold-like symptoms. In consultation with my doctor on Sunday, I immediately isolated myself in my home. I have been conducting all meetings by telephone. My symptoms got worse and I developed a fever, a dry cough and labored breathing and I remained self-quarantined. On Tuesday, my doctor instructed me to get tested for COVID-19 and following his referral, I went to the local testing clinic for the test. Today I learned that I tested positive. I am still working for Utahns and pursuing efforts to get Utahns the resources they need as I continue doing my job from home until I know it is safe to end my self-quarantine. I’m doing my part as all Americans are doing to contain the spread of the virus and mitigate the coronavirus outbreak. I urge Utahns to take this seriously and follow the health recommendations we’re getting from the CDC and other health experts so that we can recover from this public health threat.”

