Utah cities to offer COVID-19 antibody testing

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4 News) – Some Utah cities will begin to offer their residents privately administered COVID-19 antibody testing. The cities of Bluffdale, Draper, Riverton and Vineyard are sponsoring the COVID-19 screening program.

The goal of the program is to detect antibodies related to COVID-19. If residents think they have been exposed or just want to know if they have had COVID-19 previously, they are invited to come and take the antibody test.

Mayors from the participating cities released a joint statement on the testing saying, “We believe a central component to beating COVID-19 is to test our residents. We need to know our true infection rate so we can take actions to limit spread, conduct contact tracing and make future data-driven public policy decisions. We invite all our residents to consider being tested for COVID-19 antibodies as we continue to battle this virus.”

Residents can sign up for the screenings by visiting rapidscreen.as.me. The screening costs $69.99 per person but may be reimbursable by some health insurance plans. Appointments are booked in 30-minute increments and are conducted in a drive-thru setting. Results are available in 15-20 minutes.

The testing schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, May 20 – Draper

Thursday, May 21 – Riverton

Tuesday, May 26 – Draper

Thursday, May 28 – Bluffdale

Friday, May 29 – Vineyard

The tests are conducted by Utah-based company, RapidScreen Solutions. The test kits are manufactured in the United States by the New York based company, Chembio.

When residents take a antibody test, a finger-stick test will be used to draw a small blood sample. From there, the blood will be placed on a test strip that can detect two different antibodies. Positive results indicate the likelihood of a current or past COVID-19 infection. Any person who tests positive with an antibody test will also be administered a saliva test to confirm whether or not they actively have COVID-19.

The tests are conducted in full FDA compliance.

