(ABC4) – American flags across the nation and at the Utah State Capitol building are flying at half-mast on Thursday. The announcement came from President Biden who said in a statement that the death toll in America from COVID-19 has reached 1 million.

Flags were brought to half-mast today and will stay at half-mast until May 16.

“Today, we mark a tragic milestone: one million American lives lost to COVID-19,” Biden said in a White House Statement. “One million empty chairs around the dinner table. Each an irreplaceable loss. Each leaving behind a family, a community, and a nation forever changed because of this pandemic. Jill and I pray for each of them.”

With the statement, the President ordered all flags to be flown at half-mast throughout public buildings, military posts, naval stations, and on all naval vessels of the federal government.

“In remembrance, let us draw strength from each other as fellow Americans,” said Biden. “For while we have been humbled, we never give up. We can and will do this together as the United States of America. May God bless the one million American lives lost and their loved ones left behind.”

As deaths from COVID-19 reach the 1 million mark in the U.S., worldwide deaths have reached over 6 million so far.