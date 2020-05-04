Utah businesses begin reopening their doors

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Across the state this weekend, businesses began opening their doors -many of them, for the first time in more than a month.

“We were stuck in quarantine with nothing to do,” said Olivia, a 6th grader. On Saturday, she was with her family at Hogle Zoo, the first day the zoo opened since the pandemic closed much of Utah.

“It’s kind of nice, cause we get something to do for once — instead of sitting and home doing work,” added Olivia.

Even as the zoo opened, food truck owner Javier Sanchez prepared to open Toro Taco’s early the next week.

“It has really affected myself and my employees money-wise, because we were closed for a whole month,” said Sanchez.

“We are prepared. We have sanitizers, we have all the disinfectants. According to the health department, we have to disenfect every 30 minutes,” added Sanchez.

As Sanchez gets his food truck ready, stylists at Bountiful’s Dollar Cuts are already back to work.

“Everybody has to wear a mask, and we are all having to wear gloves. And we are practicing social distancing,” said Michelle Sherman, manager at Dollar Cuts.

