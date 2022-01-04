Utah approaches new single-day record with over 4.6K new COVID-19 cases

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 656,407 positive COVID-19 cases on Monday, Jan. 4, and 7 new deaths since Monday.
As reported by the Utah Department of Health, there has been an increase of 4,661 positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the new work week, nearly approaching the single-day record that was reached at the end of December.
Cases
Of today’s new cases, 651 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 249 cases in children ages 5-10, 126 cases in children ages 11-13, and 276 cases in children ages 14-17.
Vaccines
A total of 4,576,939 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.
This is an increase of 12,319 doses since yesterday.
Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 20.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.8 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 7.1 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.3 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Lab tests
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,313,416 people have been tested. This is an increase of 15,056 since yesterday.
UDOH reports a total of 7,919,394 total tests, an increase of 30,442 since yesterday.
Trends
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 3,754 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 21.0%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 14.2%.
Hospitalizations
There are 479 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 27,825.
Deaths
There are 7 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,811 total deaths.
- Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Carbon County resident, unknown hospitalization status
Today vs. Monday
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|656,407
|651,746
|Total people tested
|4,313,416
|4,298,360
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|3,811
|3,804
|Vaccines administered
|4,576,939
|4,564,620
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|479
|466
|Total hospitalizations
|27,825
|27,723