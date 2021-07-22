Utah: Another day of more than 800 new COVID-19 cases

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 815 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, July 22.
There is one new virus-related death reported.
A total of 426,418 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,877,532 people have been tested. This is an increase of 5,079.
UDOH reports a total of 5,245,157 total tests, an increase of 8,483 since yesterday.
In total, 2,969,138 vaccines have been administered, which is 5,847 more than yesterday.
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 640 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.2%.
There are 291 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,249.
UDOH is reporting 2,425 total deaths.
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
|
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|426,418
|425,603
|Total people tested
|2,877,532
|2,872,453
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|2,425
|2,424
|Vaccines administered
|2,969,138
|2,963,291
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|291
|295
|Total hospitalizations
|18,249
|18,204