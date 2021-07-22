Utah: Another day of more than 800 new COVID-19 cases

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 815 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, July 22.

There is one new virus-related death reported.

A total of 426,418 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 2,877,532 people have been tested. This is an increase of 5,079.

UDOH reports a total of 5,245,157 total tests, an increase of 8,483 since yesterday.

In total, 2,969,138 vaccines have been administered, which is 5,847 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 640 per day. 

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.2%. 

There are 291 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 18,249. 

UDOH is reporting 2,425 total deaths.

  • Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive426,418425,603
Total people tested2,877,5322,872,453
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah2,4252,424
Vaccines administered2,969,1382,963,291
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19291295
Total hospitalizations18,24918,204
Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of July 15
Image

