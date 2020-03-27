Utah among top states for promoting social distancing

A sign reminding people about social distancing because of the coronavirus outbreak stands next to a roadway in North Vancouver, British Columbia, Wednesday, March 18, 2020. (Jonathan Hayward/The Canadian Press via AP)

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – “Social Distancing” is a word we’ve all heard a lot lately. It’s almost becoming a trending pop-culture topic.

As we all adapt to the new way or socializing with family, friends, and co-workers amid the fears of further spreading COVID-19 we’re finding that some states are standing out above the rest when it comes to promoting the cautionary act.

According to health site cpoe.org they’ve compiled a map of the states best handling the social distancing mandates.

Due to the continuous rise on cases of coronavirus in Utah, it’s no surprise the Beehive state comes in pretty high on the list for states that are aggressively pushing social distance.

The map is based on geotagged Twitter data since March 1. It tracks discussion hashtags about social distancing. Some of the trending hashtags include #socialdistancing, and #stayhomesavelives. Over 4 million tweets throughout the country were tracked.

These are the top 10 states promoting social distancing:

Massachusetts Oregon Vermont Washington Utah Iowa Minnesota Colorado Hawaii Connecticut

See the full map here

Map courtesy of: cpoe.org

