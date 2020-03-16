Utah among top 10 states concerned about toilet paper availability

Utah (ABC4 News) – According to a map of the United States put together by Healthtrends, Utah ranks 3rd out of 10 states concerned about toilet paper availability during the coronavirus pandemic.
The map is based on geotagged twitter data in the last two weeks, tracking discussion about toilet paper and the “panic buying” that has occurred amid coronavirus fears. Healthtrends says over 2 million tweets were tracked.
The map shows the western US to have the most activity, with Arizona seemingly the top state most concerned about toilet paper availability.
The top 10 states were as follows:
- Arizona
- Wyoming
- Utah
- Nevada
- Idaho
- Hawaii
- Colorado
- New Mexico
- California
- Maine
