Utah again added to Chicago’s travel advisory list

CHICAGO (ABC4) – If you are planning to travel from Utah to Chicago, you will want to keep reading.

Utah is among the latest states added to Chicago’s COVID-19 travel advisory. Nineteen states and two territories are now on the list.

According to ABC4 affiliate WGN, Utah and the other states and territories on the list have all surpassed the mark of 15 COVID-19 cases per day per 100,000 residents.

Other states on the list include Florida, Nevada, Wyoming, and Hawaii.

If you are unvaccinated and traveling from these states or territories to Chicago, you are advised to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result no more than 72 hours prior to arrival, or quarantine for a 10-day period upon arrival.

Vaccinated travelers do not need to quarantine or receive a negative test, according to Chicago health officials.

Regardless of vaccine status, health officials say all individuals should wear masks while indoors in Chicago.

Earlier this year, Utah was on Chicago’s list of places to avoid traveling to due to COVID-19 rates. In March, Chicago eased the travel restrictions of those coming from Utah before completely removing it from its travel advisories.