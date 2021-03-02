Utah administers over 20,000 more COVID-19 vaccines, adds 487 new cases

(ABC4) – On Tuesday, March 2, the Utah Department of Health reports 487 new coronavirus cases.

There are nine newly reported deaths with two occurring before Feb. 9, 2021.

A total of 371,979 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,214,506 people have been tested, an increase of 5,582.

UDOH reports 3,828,322 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 14,540 since yesterday.

The state reports 741,297 total vaccines administered which is 20,268 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 10.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.9%.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 603 per day.

There are 213 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,753.

Officials report 1,949 total deaths.

Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Summit County resident, hospitalized at time of death

﻿ Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 371,979 371,492 Total people tested 2,214,506 2,208,924 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 1,949 1,940 Vaccines administered 741,297 721,029 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 213 214 Total hospitalizations 14,753 14,724

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

