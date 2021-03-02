Utah administers over 20,000 more COVID-19 vaccines, adds 487 new cases

Coronavirus Updates

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(ABC4) – On Tuesday, March 2, the Utah Department of Health reports 487 new coronavirus cases.

There are nine newly reported deaths with two occurring before Feb. 9, 2021.

A total of 371,979 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

A total of 2,214,506 people have been tested, an increase of 5,582.

UDOH reports 3,828,322 total tests have been conducted. This is an increase of 14,540 since yesterday.

The state reports 741,297 total vaccines administered which is 20,268 more than yesterday.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 10.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.9%. 

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 603 per day. 

There are 213 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 14,753. 

Officials report 1,949 total deaths.

  1. Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
  2. Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
  3. Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  4. Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  5. Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  6. Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
  7. Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  8. Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
  9. Male, between 45-64, Summit County resident, hospitalized at time of death
﻿TodayYesterday
Total Utahns testing positive371,979371,492
Total people tested2,214,5062,208,924
COVID-19 related deaths in Utah1,9491,940
Vaccines administered741,297721,029
Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19213214
Total hospitalizations14,75314,724

The Utah Department of Health announced the changes to Utah’s COVID-19 Transmission Index on February 12. They went into effect starting on Thursday, February 18.

For more on these changes to the percent positivity threshold levels in the COVID-19 Transmission Index and actions, individuals and businesses should take in areas of “moderate” and “low” transmission, click here.

Image

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

ABC4 PODCASTS

More Podcasts