Utah adds over 960 COVID-19 cases since Monday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 963 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, August 17.

There are no new virus-related deaths reported due to a complication with a data file transfer, UDOH reports.

A total of 447,771 Utahns have tested positive for COVID-19.

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 3,026,931 people have been tested. This is an increase of 21,633.

UDOH reports a total of 5,496,043 total tests, an increase of 13,055 since yesterday.

In total, 3,145,877 vaccines have been administered, which is 7,151 more than yesterday.

In the last 28 days, UDOH reports people who are unvaccinated are at 5.0 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.0 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, UDOH says those who are unvaccinated are at 8.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 6.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 5.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 950 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 13.5%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.6%.

There are 382 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 19,429.

UDOH is reporting 2,537 total deaths.

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of August 12