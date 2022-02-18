Utah adds over 900 new COVID cases, 15 deaths in Friday report

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 999 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, February 18, and 15 new deaths since yesterday.
Here is a breakdown of the new cases:
Cases
With 999 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 918,222.
Of today’s new cases, 148 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 69 cases in children ages 5-10, 27 cases in children ages 11-13, and 52 cases in children ages 14-17.
Vaccines
A total of 4,917,008 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.
This is an increase of 4,686 doses since yesterday.
Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Lab tests
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,895,190 people have been tested. This is an increase of 4,391 since yesterday.
UDOH reports a total of 9,148,537 total tests, an increase of 11,258 since yesterday.
Trends
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,055 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 26.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 15.7%.
Hospitalizations
There are 459 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 32,808.
Deaths
There are 15 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,336 total deaths.
- Female, between 45-64, Davis County, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Garfield County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death
Today vs. Yesterday
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|999
|1,032
|Total people tested
|4,895,190
|4,890,799
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|4,359
|4,344
|Vaccines administered
|4,917,008
|4,912,322
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|459
|476
|Total hospitalizations
|32,808
|32,767