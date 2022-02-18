Utah adds over 900 new COVID cases, 15 deaths in Friday report

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 999 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, February 18, and 15 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 999 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 918,222.

Of today’s new cases, 148 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 69 cases in children ages 5-10, 27 cases in children ages 11-13, and 52 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,917,008 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 4,686 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,895,190 people have been tested. This is an increase of 4,391 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,148,537 total tests, an increase of 11,258 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,055 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 26.3%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 15.7%.

Hospitalizations

There are 459 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 32,808.

Deaths

There are 15 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,336 total deaths.

Female, between 45-64, Davis County, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Garfield County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, older than 85, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 999 1,032 Total people tested 4,895,190 4,890,799 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,359 4,344 Vaccines administered 4,917,008 4,912,322 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 459 476 Total hospitalizations 32,808 32,767

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Feb. 18