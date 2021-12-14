Utah adds over 900 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths, over 600k total positive cases

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 920 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, December 14, and 12 new deaths since Friday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 920 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 614,270.

Of today’s new cases, 148 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 64 cases in children ages 5-10, 43 cases in children ages 11-13, and 41 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

UHOH: “We are working through a data reporting issue and are unable to report vaccine data today or to update the public data dashboard with new vaccine data.“

As of Monday, a total of 4,328,094 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 14.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,093,470 people have been tested. This is an increase of 7,847.

UDOH reports a total of 7,499,617 total tests, an increase of 15,916 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,107 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.0%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.4%.

Hospitalizations

There are 498 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 26,752.

Deaths

There are 12 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,673 total deaths. Five of these deaths occurred before Nov. 14, 2021.

Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, unknown county residence, not hospitalized

Today vs. Monday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 614,270 613,350 Total people tested 4,093,470 4,085,623 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,673 3,661 Vaccines administered N/A 4,328,094 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 498 503 Total hospitalizations 26,752 26,656

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Dec. 14