Utah adds over 900 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths, over 600k total positive cases

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 920 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, December 14, and 12 new deaths since Friday.
Here is a breakdown of the new cases:
Cases
With 920 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 614,270.
Of today’s new cases, 148 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 64 cases in children ages 5-10, 43 cases in children ages 11-13, and 41 cases in children ages 14-17.
Vaccines
UHOH: “We are working through a data reporting issue and are unable to report vaccine data today or to update the public data dashboard with new vaccine data.“
As of Monday, a total of 4,328,094 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.
Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio
In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 14.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.6 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.
Lab tests
Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,093,470 people have been tested. This is an increase of 7,847.
UDOH reports a total of 7,499,617 total tests, an increase of 15,916 since yesterday.
Trends
The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 1,107 per day.
The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 14.0%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 9.4%.
Hospitalizations
There are 498 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 26,752.
Deaths
There are 12 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,673 total deaths. Five of these deaths occurred before Nov. 14, 2021.
- Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized
- Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident
- Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death
- Female, older than 85, unknown county residence, not hospitalized
Today vs. Monday
|Today
|Yesterday
|Total Utahns testing positive
|614,270
|613,350
|Total people tested
|4,093,470
|4,085,623
|COVID-19 related deaths in Utah
|3,673
|3,661
|Vaccines administered
|N/A
|4,328,094
|Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19
|498
|503
|Total hospitalizations
|26,752
|26,656