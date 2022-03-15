SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 94 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, March 15, and 5 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 94 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 925,966.

Of today’s new cases, 19 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 7 cases in children ages 5-10, 2 cases in children ages 11-13, and 10 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,979,055 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 2,060 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated and boosted vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 5.0 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.0 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 19.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.0 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,973,372 people have been tested. This is an increase of 2,056 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,325,690 total tests, an increase of 4,919 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 166 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 5.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.7%.

Hospitalizations

There are 187 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,721.

Deaths

There are 5 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,550 total deaths. Two of these deaths occurred prior to 3/15/2022.

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Utah County resident, unknown if hospitalized or long-term care facility resident at time of death Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 353 353 Total people tested 4,971,316 4,971,316 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,545 4,545 Vaccines administered 4,976,995 4,976,995 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 197 197 Total hospitalizations 33,701 33,701

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of March 15