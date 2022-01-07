Utah adds over 9.4k new COVID-19 cases and 19 deaths topping previous single-day high

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 9,469 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, January 7, and 19 new deaths since yesterday.

Today’s new total reflects the highest single-day report of new infections since the start of the pandemic, mainly due to to the highly contagious omicron variant.

“Unfortunately, we can expect numbers this high and possibly higher for the next few weeks as Omicron sweeps through our community,” says Dr. Leisha Nolen, state epidemiologist at the Utah Department of Health. “Our hospitals are already stretched well beyond their capacity and are canceling procedures. Please, go get your shot! Think about your plans and minimize your exposure to others and when you can’t, put on that mask!”

UDOH continues urging folks to get vaccinated if they haven’t already.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 9,469 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 682,036.

Of today’s new cases, 1,372 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 415 cases in children ages 5-10, 293 cases in children ages 11-13, and 664 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,617,504 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 15,438 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 17.2 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 8.3 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.9 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.2 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,377,190 people have been tested. This is an increase of 21,523 since yesterday.

UDOH reports a total of 8,039,031 total tests, an increase of 40,904 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 5,766 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 24.8%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 16.8%.

Hospitalizations

There are 538 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 28,163.

Deaths

There are 19 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,868 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 25-44, Weber County resident, unknown if hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Tooele County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 25-44, Carbon County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Millard County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 682,036 672,567 Total people tested 4,377,190 4,355,667 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,887 3,868 Vaccines administered 4,617,504 4,602,066 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 538 530 Total hospitalizations 28,163 28,050

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Jan. 7