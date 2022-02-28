SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 896 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, February 28, and 3 new deaths over the weekend.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

2/25: 433 cases

2/26: 336 cases

2/27: 176 cases

Cases

With 896 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 922,852.

Of today’s new cases, 105 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 48 cases in children ages 5-10, 28 cases in children ages 11-13, and 29 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,945,449 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 4,877 doses since Friday.

Vaccinated and boosted vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.5 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.0 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.0 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,929,676 people have been tested. This is an increase of 9,532 since Friday.

UDOH reports a total of 9,229,690 total tests, an increase of 21,003 since Friday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 438 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 15.4%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 8.9%.

Hospitalizations

There are 326 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,213.

Deaths

There are 3 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 4,411 total deaths.

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Friday

Today Friday Total Utahns testing positive 896 425 Total people tested 4,929,676 4,920,144 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 4,411 4,408 Vaccines administered 4,945,449 4,940,572 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 416 372 Total hospitalizations 33,213 33,126

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Feb. 28