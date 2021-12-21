Utah adds over 800 new COVID-19 cases, 21 deaths amid omicron surge on Tuesday

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – The Utah Department of Health is reporting 811 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, December 21, and 21 new deaths since yesterday.

Here is a breakdown of the new cases:

Cases

With 811 new COVID-19 cases reported, Utah’s case total has reached 621,008.

Of today’s new cases, 93 are school-aged children. UDOH is reporting 45 cases in children ages 5-10, 22 cases in children ages 11-13, and 26 cases in children ages 14-17.

Vaccines

A total of 4,448,663 vaccine doses have been administered in Utah.

This is an increase of 14,003 doses since yesterday.

Vaccinated vs. unvaccinated risk ratio

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 15.6 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 9.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 3.7 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since February 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.6 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Lab tests

Lab reports from the Utah Department of Health show 4,153,440 people have been tested. This is an increase of 7,393.

UDOH reports a total of 7,615,745 total tests, an increase of 14,694 since yesterday.

Trends

The rolling 7-day average for positive tests is 964 per day.

The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 11.9%. The rolling 7-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 8.2%.

Hospitalizations

There are 444 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 27,093.

Deaths

There are 21 new virus-related deaths reported. UDOH is reporting 3,704 total deaths.

Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, older than 85, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, long-term care facility resident Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death Female, between 65-84, Tooele County resident, long-term care facility resident Female, between 45-64, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at the time of death Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Today vs. Yesterday

Today Yesterday Total Utahns testing positive 621,008 620,197 Total people tested 4,153,440 4,146,047 COVID-19 related deaths in Utah 3,738 3,717 Vaccines administered 4,448,663 4,434,660 Utahns currently hospitalized with COVID-19 444 453 Total hospitalizations 27,093 27,035

Utah COVID-19 Transmission Index as of Dec. 21